× IMPD reminds Hoosiers to not fire guns into the air during New Year’s Eve celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s New Year’s Eve, and that means Hoosiers will be ringing in 2020 with all sorts of celebrations.

Indianapolis police are reminding revelers to not involve gunfire in those festivities.

Firing guns into the air is illegal, and can result in serious or deadly injuries.

“A bullet fired into the air can ascend a mile or more in the air. Smaller caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 300 feet per second and larger caliber ammunition can fall at a rate of 500 feet per second. A rate of 150 to 170 feet per second can penetrate the human skin, while a velocity of 200 feet per second is sufficient to penetrate the human skull,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said in a release.

Anyone found to be doing it can be arrested and prosecuted for criminal recklessness. That’s a level 6 felony punishable by six months and up to two and a half years in jail. A fine of up to $10,000 is also possible.

IMPD says to remember, “What goes up must come down.”

Anyone who spots someone firing a weapon can call 911 to report it.