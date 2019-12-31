× Indy Ten Point Coalition moving into new area on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Starting Jan. 1, the Indy Ten Point Coalition will be patrolling a new area on the far east side. Since 2018, they were working in a spot that included 42nd Street and Post Road.

The group’s president, Reverend Charles Harrison, said they are moving because there was tension with other crime fighting groups in the area.

In June, Indy Ten Point Coalition celebrated a year without homicides in the Post Road area.

“As we did that, there was some controversy about us being in the area and just being in that area only when there were other parts of the far east side that were having issues of violence too,” Harrison said.

Now, the coalition will work in an area from Mitthoefer Road to German Church Road between 38th Street and 42nd Street. Harrison said Fervent Prayer Church invited Indy Ten Point Coalition to the new spot. The pastor at Fervent Prayer said homicide numbers are going up in his neighborhood.

“We will work with cliques, young men and young women most at risk to be involved in crime and violence and our job is to redirect them and put them on a pathway of success,” said Harrison.

Harrison said the corner of 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road and Spanish Oaks Apartments are hot spots for crime. In February, two people were stabbed at the complex. Police said they were getting out of their car when a man tried to rob them.

“When you are able to get community working with law enforcement and churches and addressing root causes of the violence, then you can have success,” he said.

They plan to patrol this new area five days a week with two teams.

Indy Ten Point Coalition said a few communities on the north side and near north side are just hours away from another year without a homicide. Those neighborhoods include Butler Tarkington and Highland Vicinity.