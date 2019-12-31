Iraqi protesters attack U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Posted 5:38 AM, December 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40AM, December 31, 2019

Iraqis wave Hashed Al-shaabi armed network flags in the southern city of Basra on December 30, 2019, during a demonstration to denounce the previous night's attacks by U.S. planes on several bases belonging to the Hezbollah brigades near Al-Qaim, an Iraqi district bordering Syria. U.S. air strikes against a pro-Iran group in Iraq reportedly killed at least 25 fighters, triggering anger in a country caught up in mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington. (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images)

BAGHDAD (AP) — Dozens of angry Iraqi Shiite militia supporters broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday after smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area, prompting tear gas and sounds of gunfire.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and at least three U.S. soldiers on the roof of the main building inside embassy. It was not clear what caused the fire at the reception area near the parking lot of the compound. A man on a loudspeaker urged the mob not to enter the compound, saying: “The message was delivered.”

Smoke from the tear gas rose in the area, and at least three of the protesters appeared to have difficulties breathing.

The gate that was smashed was a side-entrance, one used by cars to enter the embassy compound. Hundreds of protesters had pushed about 5 meters (16 feet) into a corridor that leads to the main building but the protesters were still about 200 meters (yards) away from it.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the embassy staff had remained inside the main building.

The embassy attack followed deadly U.S. airstrikes this week that killed 25 fighters of the Iran-backed militia in Iraq.

