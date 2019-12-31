× Ohio 15-year-old killed, others injured in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police (ISP) reported a Franklin County crash that killed a 15-year-old Ohio boy and seriously injured four other teens Monday.

ISP said shortly after 2:00 p.m. on December 30, a 2000 red Pontiac passenger car was traveling eastbound on Oxford Pike at Dorrel Road in rural Franklin County.

The Pontiac was being driven by Zachary Ferneding, 18, of Hamilton County, Ohio.

Police said Ferneding lost control of the vehicle which left the north side of the roadway.

Ferneding was ejected as the Pontiac rolled into trees and came to a rest upside down.

Ferneding was airlifted to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

ISP said passenger Bryce L. Hizer, 15, of Hamilton County, Ohio sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

According to police, three more passengers, Vivian Hilbert, 16, Zachary C. Dockery, 16, and Tyler D. Heatherly, 15, all from Hamilton County, Ohio sustained serious injuries and were taken to Cincinnati area hospitals for treatment.

ISP said toxicology results are still pending, but alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this incident.