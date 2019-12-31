× Reward offered for information leading to arrest of suspect in bald eagle’s killing

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind.– A reward has been offered for information about the shooting of a bald eagle on or around Dec. 20 in Lawrence County.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says the eagle was found alive south of the White River, near Dixie Road, but it later died from a gunshot wound.

A reward of $500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.

Anyone with information should call DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).

Anyone wanting to donate to the reward fund may do so by making checks payable to Turn in a Poacher, Inc. and sending it to ICO Central Dispatch Center, 4850 South State Road 446, Bloomington, IN 47401, and marking it c/o Lt. Col. Terry Hyndman.