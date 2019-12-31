× Runaway children can get free bus ticket home thanks to Greyhound

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Greyhound is offering a free bus ticket home to runaway children with their “Home Free” program.

They teamed up with the National Runaway Safeline to make sure runaway kids have a way to get back to their families or legal guardians.

To be eligible for a Greyhound ticket home, the child has to call the NRS helpline, be between 12 and 21 years old, be named on a runaway report, and be willing to be reunited with their family (and vice versa).

The Home Free program can only be used twice by the same person.

Greyhound also provides a free ticket for the parent or legal guardian if the young person is under the age of 15.

If you or someone you know ran away and wants to come home or if you need help, call 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929).