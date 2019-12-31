Sabonis scores 23 points to lead Pacers over 76ers 115-97

Posted 6:17 PM, December 31, 2019, by

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 31: Domantas Sabonis #11 of the Indiana Pacers in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on December 31, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead the Indiana Pacers over the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97 Tuesday.

T.J. Warren had 21 points and Myles Turner added 14 for the Pacers, who ended a three-game losing streak in the series and improved to 22-12 overall.

Josh Richardson had 20 points and Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost three straight with a game remaining in a four-game road trip. Philadelphia dropped to 23-13.

Philadelphia was without center Joel Embiid. The two-time All-Star, who leads the team 23.7 points and 12.4 rebounds per game, was out with a sore left knee.

The Pacers used a big second quarter to put the game away, outscoring Philadelphia 38-16 in the period to take a 67-43 halftime lead.

Indiana guard Malcolm Brogdon returned to the starting lineup for the first time after missing the last three games with a sore left hamstring. He went to the bench in the first half with a sore lower back and didn’t return.

The Pacers went on a 15-2 run to start the second quarter and took a 46-29 lead with Warren’s layup with 6:24 to go. Indiana went ahead by 26 points at one point. Doug McDermott scored to put the Pacers ahead 65-39 with 1:02 remaining in the quarter.

Indiana led by 36 after another big run that came in the third quarter.

Sabonis made a 3-pointer and two other baskets in a 14-2 spurt. He capped off the string with a layup on an alley-oop pass from Jeremy Lamb to make it 87-51 with 6:29 remaining in the third.

TIP-INS

76ers: Philadelphia shot just 20% (5 of 20) from the field in the second quarter. … Richardson also finished with five assists. … G Matisse Thybulle was out with a right knee sprain.

Pacers: Reserve T.J. McConnell had 11 points and 10 assists. … Lamb had 13 points and six assists. … Turner was 3 for 5 on 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

76ers: Visit Houston on Friday.

Pacers: Host Denver on Thursday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.