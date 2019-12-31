× Tracking gusty winds and light snow to end 2019; bright start to 2020!

Steady, light snow is falling across the northern 1/2 of the state this morning. As this wave slides through, a light dusting to 1/2″ is possible for a few counties MOSTLY north and east of downtown through early afternoon. This could create slick spots on untreated roads, along 31 north and I-69 toward Fort Wayne. Along with the light snow chances, blustery conditions continue, as winds remain from the southwest at 16-22 mph, some gusts up to 40 mph!

By late afternoon, snow chances will leave the state and roads should be better for the evening. Skies will clear a bit and temperatures will slide into the 20’s by midnight! Wind chills will be a touch harsh, ranging between 13-16°, as we ring in the new year!

Sunshine is back tomorrow to open 2020, marking the best day of the week! Rain showers return by Thursday afternoon and will last through Saturday morning before changing to snow…