× 2020 opens sunny and pleasant; turns sloppy into the weekend!

After several cloudy days…sunshine is back for your Wednesday, as we start a new year! Although a touch chilly at sunrise, lighter wind and ample sunshine through the day should bring our afternoon highs back into the middle 40’s. This will make for a pleasant afternoon and great for travel across the state.

Thursday (tomorrow) will bring an increase in clouds through the day and eventually spotty showers by the evening. First beginning in the south and moving north through the overnight. Additional rain in the forecast Friday is likely with steadier pockets and heavier totals.

Heading into Saturday, as colder air intrudes, a change from rain to snow looks likely by the morning! This is still a few days out but models are leaning toward a snowy, messy solution. Although a lot of this, at the onset, will melt on contact, some accumulations will be possible. A few inches of heavy, wet snow could accumulate on grassy and elevated surfaces. For travel, limited visibilities could create slow downs and slick spots! More on this in the days ahead…