All bets are on, as live table games begin legally

ANDERSON, Ind. –Some kicked off 2020 Wednesday afternoon at Harrah’s Hoosier Park in Anderson for the first day of live table betting. It opened to the public earlier after becoming legal in 2019.

“We’ve got the fun colors on the table, the chips, the chairs,” said Harrah’s Hoosier Park, Vice President of Operations Todd Berendji.

All bets are on for the first time in the state, live and legal. There a variety of games to choose from, roulette, craps, blackjack, Mississippi Stud, and three-card poker.

January 1, 2020, marks the start of live table betting in the Hoosier state. The first to roll the dice on this special occasion was Pacers Point Guard Victor Oladipo.

“Today is a combination of at least 10 years of trying to find some kind of happy medium where we could bring table games to the community of Anderson, Indiana,” said Berendji.

Berendji says it’s been a long time coming from hiring to training to recruiting. Indiana Grand in Shelbyville has also been doing the same. Berendji says Hoosiers asked and they received.

“It’s something that we’ve heard, something that we’ve wanted and something that rounds out the casinos for us,” said Berendji.

Something he thinks will bring people from all over the state. State legislators are expecting table betting to bring nearly 3 million people to the Hoosier state every year.

“We’re really grateful for Caesars for investing the amount of money they’ve put into doing this for our community. Look at it, it’s a huge huge crowd, people are excited its lots of fun,” said Anderson Resident, Cindy Lanane.

Lots of fun that is expected to bring around 600 jobs from both locations. In Anderson, more than 200 have been hired for table games alone. The new element also adds to revenue.

“We’ll definitely increase revenue at both of our properties and we hope to increase the revenue here so we can support more of Anderson, Indiana, said Berendji.

And the biggest highlight for Lanane wasn’t playing on the live table it was who she played with.

“I got to play craps with Victor Oladipo,” said Lanane.