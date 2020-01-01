× Indianapolis sees dip in homicides for first time in nearly a decade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Newly released figures from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department show the city’s murder and homicide totals are down for the first time in nearly a decade.

At the end of 2018, the city’s murder total stood at 158. 2019’s end total was 152. There were a total of 171 homicides in Indianapolis in 2019, compared to 178 in 2018. The deadliest in 2019 was November 18 murders.

IMPD chief Randal Taylor said this is the first time in nearly a decade that the city has seen a decrease in the number of homicides.

“This small victory is a notable one, but the fact remains that just one homicide in our city is one too many,” Taylor said. “Today, as we begin a new decade, let us all recommit ourselves to working together to make Indianapolis an even safer place to call home.”

The IMPD said it continues to invest in efforts to address violence and build trust with the community. This includes growing the police force and returning the department to community-based beat policing, and leveraging technology to identify serial shooters and disrupt violent crime in the Crime Gun Intelligence Center.

In 2020, the IMPD said it will expand partnerships with neighborhood groups and the City’s peacemakers for community-based violence prevention and intervention efforts and will continue to focus on connections to treatment over incarceration for those suffering from mental illness and addiction.