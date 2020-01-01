× Police investigate deadly crash between IndyGo Bus and car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating a deadly crash on the city’s near east side.

The department said the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of East Michigan Street and North Davidson Street. The crash involved an IndyGo Bus and a passenger car.

A woman and a young child inside the vehicle were rushed to a local hospital along with an occupant of the bus. The passenger car’s driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The child remains in a stable condition along with the IndyGo Bus occupant.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.