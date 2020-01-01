× Rain chances on the rise; timing a changeover to snow

What a great way to kickoff the new year! Central Indiana saw beautiful sunny skies and temperatures that were running more than 10-degrees above average. The high temperature this afternoon hit 47-degrees in Indianapolis, making this the warmest open to the year since 2012, when we hit 51-degrees.

Factoring in a wind chill tonight, you’ll need the coat this evening as Feels Like temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

Our next weather maker is off to our southwest and will zip northeast toward central Indiana tonight into Thursday. A few isolated showers could show up here in our southern counties as early as Thursday afternoon. However, better chances of rain don’t arrive until late Thursday night. Rain holding off until late in the day will help temperatures rise into the lower 50s, under mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

Off and on showers will linger throughout the day Friday before changing over to snow showers early Saturday morning. Light snow accumulations will be possible, especially in the eastern half of central Indiana.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend. Temperatures rise back above average with sunshine during the afternoon.