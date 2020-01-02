Alleged accidental shooting by sibling leaves teen in hospital
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving juvenile siblings on the city’s south side.
According to IMPD, officers were called to the 2700 block of Chamberlin Drive on a report of a person shot around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Police said the incident is being considered accidental in which one sibling shot another sibling.
The 14-year-old juvenile victim is reported to be in serious condition at this time.
This is a developing story.