Alleged accidental shooting by sibling leaves teen in hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting involving juvenile siblings on the city’s south side.

According to IMPD, officers were called to the 2700 block of Chamberlin Drive on a report of a person shot around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the incident is being considered accidental in which one sibling shot another sibling.

The 14-year-old juvenile victim is reported to be in serious condition at this time.

This is a developing story.