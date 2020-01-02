× Children’s Museum sees record-setting attendance in 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — More than 1.3 million people visited the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis in 2019, setting a new record for the institution.

Museum officials say 1,318,915 visits were recorded in 2019, setting a new annual attendance record. The previous record was set in 2009, with 1,310,576 million people visiting.

The museum credits their fun and imaginative exhibits for their success along with the value of their membership. Officials say there is a lot planned for 2020, including exhibits on:

The Pigeon and Pals! A Mo Willems Art and Play Exhibit

Wild Weather

Barbie™: You Can Be Anything™

Haunted House

Jolly Days Winter Wonderland

To learn more about the museum, visit www.childrensmuseum.org.