× Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 55 ‘Chris Ballard Talks With Media’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the 2019 season now a thing of the past, Colts’ general manager Chris Ballard sat down with local media to discuss the past year and the roster moving forward.

Mike Chappell, Dave Griffiths and producer Joe Hopkins provide the top takaways from what the Colts’ leader had to say, including his thoughts on the quarterback situation, the uncertainty around left tackle Anthony Castonzo, team depth, leadership and the amount of roster turnover we should expect this offseason.

