Historic MLB player, Indiana native Don Larsen dies

Baseball fans are mourning the loss of a pitching legend. Don Larsen died Wednesday, January 1 at age 90.

The Michigan City, Indiana native played for seven teams during his 14-year career in the majors. He played five of those seasons for the New York Yankees, and he won two World Series titles with the team.

On October 8, 1956, he was as good as any pitcher has ever been. He pitches a perfect game during the World Series. To this day he’s the only MLB player to ever do so.