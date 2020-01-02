IMPD received 250 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Despite warnings from IMPD urging people not to fire celebratory shots into the air on New Year's Eve, the department still received 250 calls between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

About a dozen police reports from New Year's Eve night detail how bullets came through ceilings, hit walls, and even hit cars. None of those reports show that anyone was injured, but some victims say these close calls could have easily been avoided.

“I came on and looked, and there was the hole," Abraham Wade said as he pointed at the bullet hole in his ceiling.

He and his wife Fannie were sitting down watching TV around 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve night when they heard something hit the house.

“I heard something hit the window, or I thought it hit the window,” Fannie said.

At first the couple thought the bullet bounced off the house, but the next morning Abraham found the hole and a bullet on the floor, just feet away from the chair he was sitting in.

"I'm 86 years old. God’s been good to me," Abraham said. "He’s kept me this long, and I sure don’t want to go out that way.”

The Wades were just one of 250 shots-fired runs for IMPD. On the west side a stray bullet went through one woman’s windshield.

On the north side police collected a number of shell casings after residents say gunshots went off throughout the night.

"Yeah, they was letting it ring,” said Lavonda Mcintosh. "I had the children actually get away from the windows cause they were looking out."

The Wades are thankful neither of them was hit, but to those who fired the bullets, they have a simple message.

"Stop this crazy shooting," Abraham said. "When you shoot a weapon up in the air, that bullet gotta come down, and it lands on somebody and somebody's gonna get hurt just because you out there actin' a fool.”

IMPD says a bullet fired into the air can travel a mile or more, and it comes back down with a force of 300 to 500 feet per second. For comparison, it only takes 150 feet per second to penetrate skin and 200 feet per second to penetrate a human skull.