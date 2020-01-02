IMPD seeks information on suspect vehicle used in apparent drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is seeking information on a suspect vehicle that was used in an alleged drive-by shooting Friday.

Police said around 11:41 a.m. on December 6, a vehicle slowly rolled through the parking lot of Crown Liquors at 15 North Beachway Drive.

According to police, a window was rolled down and a shot was fired at a victim who was seated in his own vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene north on Beachway Drive.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark gray or dark blue Buick Regal with dark tinted windows and is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted at CrimeTips.org anonymously.