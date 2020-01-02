× Man charged with murder in killing of Indianapolis teen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man has been charged with murder in the April killing of a 17-year-old on the east side of Indianapolis.

On Thursday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of murder, felony murder, robbery and felony firearm possession against 29-year-old Dewayne Harris.

Shortly before 3 p.m. April 7, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Franklin Road in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive 17-year-old male, later identified as Leandre Lane, along the road with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives say Lane and a friend were walking down the street when a vehicle drove by and an occupant inside fired shots, striking Lane.