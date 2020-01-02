Mildness holds as rain chances rise through the evening! Snowy Saturday?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dry, milder start to begin our Thursday morning! Coats will be needed out-the-door, but no need for that umbrella just yet. We will enjoy early sunshine while thicker clouds should hold off until the afternoon. On breezy, southwest winds, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s, nearly 20° above the seasonal average. Shower chances will creep up from the south during the late afternoon and likely to arrive downtown around the rush hour in spots!

Expect steadier rain this evening and into the overnight, while temperatures hold in the 40's. Additional rain will be around through Friday, as totals reach near one inch in spots.

For now, Saturday's snow forecast remains tricky and in need of more data before committing to snow totals for the state, if any! Models are not consistent and have been flipping back and forth on amounts and track. Also, temperatures will be above 32° to start! By the time temperatures fall into the upper 20s, how much moisture will be left to stick on roads? At this time, I think grassy areas and elevated surfaces will be best for light accumulations and roads likely wet for most of this event. Some visibility issues could arise in heavier snow bands, creating slow travel. More on this tomorrow morning!