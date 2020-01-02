Police: Dispute over girls led to Bloomington shooting; teen arrested on attempted murder charge

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Police arrested a teen on an attempted murder charge following a Wednesday night shooting in Bloomington.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of East Morningside Drive around 11:40 p.m. after a 26-year-old man was shot in the parking lot.

Witnesses provided police with the name of the suspected shooter and a vehicle description; officers stopped the vehicle at 17th Street and College Avenue. They took the 17-year-old suspect into custody and located a handgun.

Police said the shooting stemmed from previous incidents involving both individuals. The disputes involved girls, police said.

The teen suspect went to the address on Morningside Drive to confront the victim, police said, resulting in a confrontation that ended in gunfire. The victim was hit in the right arm and right side; he was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center and charged with attempted murder. The shooting remains under investigation.