Police looking for suspects after theft from Noblesville Walmart

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Police in Noblesville are asking for help in identifying suspects in a Walmart theft investigation.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on Dec. 28 at the Walmart located at 16865 Clover Road.

Police say four suspects came into the store and went to the electronics section. They asked a salesperson about two iPads, and the salesperson got them out of a locked counter and put them on the counter.

The suspects then allegedly grabbed the devices off the counter and ran out of the store without paying. Witnesses said the suspects left in a silver, 4-door car.

Anyone with information can contact Patrolman Corey McGriff at cmcgriff@noblesville.in.us or submit a tip online.