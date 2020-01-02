Person seriously injured in apparent accidental shooting on southwest side

Posted 4:21 PM, January 2, 2020, by , Updated at 04:43PM, January 2, 2020

File photo

UPDATE (4:42 p.m.): Police say this shooting appears to be self-inflicted and accidental.

Original story: 

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An investigation is underway following a shooting Thursday on the city’s southwest side.

Police were called to the scene in the 7200 block of Vega Way, near Decatur Boulevard and Mendenhall Road, around 3:50 p.m.

A victim was located and was transported to a hospital in serious condition, police say.

This story is developing.

Google Map for coordinates 39.685715 by -86.286268.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.