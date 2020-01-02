Warm spell rolls on; Most 50-degree days since winter’s open in 144 years
Happy New Year all! I hope you had a great holiday break.
I’m back in the weather center on this Thursday and picking up right where I left you. Mild. It’s been a remarkable run of milder weather as we reach 14 straight days above normal. The high Thursday of 54-degrees is the warmest for a January 2nd since 2006 and ranks among the top eight warmest for the date.
Check your garden, are you seeing some plants emerging? Not surprising because the number of 50-degree days since December 22nd (first full day of winter) has reached 10 – the most for the span in 144 years!
No snow for now as rain moves north from southern Indiana late tonight. The rain will reach its peak coverage around or just after 12 am Friday. Showers will scatter and ease by sunrise with mild temperatures to hold on through Friday afternoon.
Looking for Winter? The connection to the arctic branch of the jet stream was severed just before Christmas and there are still no signs of its return for the foreseeable future. That doesn’t mean we will not get cold. A few shots of more seasonal cold are in the offing with a snow chance to come along with it. Saturday and Tuesday offer snow chances on the light side. The LONG RANGER outlook does eye a better snow threat late next week or next weekend. Real winter will return, it’s just a matter of time.