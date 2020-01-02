× Warm spell rolls on; Most 50-degree days since winter’s open in 144 years

Happy New Year all! I hope you had a great holiday break.

I’m back in the weather center on this Thursday and picking up right where I left you. Mild. It’s been a remarkable run of milder weather as we reach 14 straight days above normal. The high Thursday of 54-degrees is the warmest for a January 2nd since 2006 and ranks among the top eight warmest for the date.

Check your garden, are you seeing some plants emerging? Not surprising because the number of 50-degree days since December 22nd (first full day of winter) has reached 10 – the most for the span in 144 years!