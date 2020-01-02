× Westfield juveniles face charges in Carmel Christkindlmarkt vandalism

CARMEL, Ind.– Three juvenile suspects from Westfield are now facing charges after allegedly vandalizing the Carmel Christkindlmarkt.

The incident happened on Dec. 8. Police say the suspects vandalized one of the stores. Specifics of the vandalism weren’t released, but police said the damage was significant enough to keep the store from opening that day.

Security cameras recorded the incident, and police were able to identify the suspects after releasing still photos.

After a full investigation, Carmel police say the suspects now face charges including criminal mischief and theft. Their names are not being released due to their status as juveniles.