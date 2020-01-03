Landscape business on Indy’s west side hit by thieves for the third time in past year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A west side business was hit by thieves in the middle of the night for the third time in the last year.

On New Year's Eve a group of people broke into Cutterz Lawn and Landscape, stealing car parts and costing the business thousands of dollars.

"One of the hoods was popped on one of the trucks," owner Chris Baker recalled when he first noticed something was off the next day. "Then they went to fire up another truck, and it sounded like a canon going off without the exhaust system.”

It’s not the way Baker hoped to start the new year. Three of his trucks were missing catalytic converters, and a few more were missing batteries.

Baker then looked at his security video, and saw at least two hooded thieves cutting the parts off his trucks before making their way through a hole cut in the fence.

“They were only here for 12 minutes," Baker said. "Hit three trucks, in and out. It's hard to catch somebody when they’re that quick doing it.”

Baker says it’s the third time this has happened in the last year. Back in March, his security cameras caught someone stealing tools, and a few months ago Baker says even more car parts were stolen.

“It seems like every time we upgrade the security, they seem to find a way around it,” Baker said.

In total, Baker says the repairs will cost about $3,000, all for a few hundred dollars' worth of scrap metal. It's an added cost of business that Baker doesn’t want to have again.

“It's a little maddening," Baker said. "I don't get angry very easily, but you work so hard trying to make an honest living and these guys just take it away from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.