Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder of Lebanon man

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Zachariah Wright will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2017 stabbing death of a 73-year-old man and the assault of the victim’s wife.

According to court documents, Wright was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole Friday.

Wright, 22, was found guilty by Judge Matthew Kincaid of 15 counts, including murder, attempted murder, attempted rape, burglary, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, sexual battery and theft on Thursday, November 7.

Wright killed Maxwell Foster, 73, and assaulted his wife on June 18, 2017 in Lebanon after breaking into their home as they slept.

He was 19 at the time of the crime.

Court documents show he selected the targets at random, and used the Fosters’ own kitchen knives during the attack. Wright also tried to rape and set Foster’s wife on fire.

The death penalty was initially sought for Wright, but prosecutors later decided to not seek that punishment.

