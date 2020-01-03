× More than 50 total charges filed against 3 suspects in October crime spree on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Formal charges were announced Friday against three suspects for their alleged roles in multiple crimes that happened in mid-October.

Richard Garrett, Delance Hatcher and Rashaana Farrow are facing charges in a crime spree between Oct. 13-20 on the east side of Indianapolis.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said the spree involved 13 incidents, including multiple nonfatal shootings, an armed robbery and the murder of Devon Gillespie. Garrett has also been charged with murder in connection with a hit-and-run.

The spree resulted in 18 victims, including nine who were shot.

Their charges are as follows:

Richard Garrett (23 counts)

Two counts of murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Six counts of criminal recklessness

Pointing a firearm

Seven counts of battery

Aggravated battery

Armed robbery

Four counts of carrying a handgun without a license

Delance Hatcher (15 counts)

Murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Five counts of criminal recklessness

Pointing a firearm

Three counts of battery

Armed robbery

Three counts of carrying a handgun without a license

Rashaana Farrow (15 counts)

Murder

Conspiracy to commit murder

Four counts of criminal recklessness

Five counts of battery

Four counts of carrying a handgun without a license.

Court documents filed in the case say on Oct. 13, an argument between Hatcher and another man happened at a gas station near 38th Street and Meadows Drive. This reportedly led to a shooting in the parking lot. The man’s vehicle was hit by bullets as he fled for safety.

On Oct. 16, Hatcher allegedly fired shots at a home and car in the 4000 block of North Meadows Drive. A few hours later, all three suspects are accused of shooting two people in the 3400 block of East 38th Street. Later that same evening, the suspects allegedly shot and killed Devon Gillespie inside an apartment in the 4100 block of Edgemere Court.

On Oct. 17, court documents say the suspects participated in several shootings, one of which was a road-rage incident near Post Road and Pendleton Pike. That same day, Garrett allegedly hit and killed Anthony Mack while driving in the 3500 block of Tacoma Avenue. Mears says Garrett didn’t stop or report the crash. Shortly after, the three suspects are accused of stealing a vehicle from a gas station in the 3400 block of North Sherman Avenue.

Garrett and Farrow’s charges include counts related to a double shooting on Oct. 20.

An unrelated case involving the deadly shooting of Fishers Police Department K9 Harlej landed Garrett and Farrow in jail in November. Garrett faces 14 counts in that case.