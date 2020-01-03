In Final-Day Preparation For Its May 15 Opening, Oceanic Adventures Newport Aquarium Is Adding More Deadly Predators To Its 850,000-Gallon Surrounded By Sharks Exhibit. This 9-Foot Sandbar Is One Of 25 Sharks That Encircle Visitors Walking Through An 85-Foot Underwater Tunnel. The $40 Million Aquarium Includes A Million Gallons Of Water, 11,000 Animals And Five Of The Only Seamless Tunnels In The World. Newport Aquarium Is In Kentucky, Just South Of Cincinnati. (Photo By Getty Images)
Need a break from winter? Kids can get in free at the Newport Aquarium from Jan. 6 to March 1
NEWPORT, Ky. – Need a break from the winter blahs?
Kids get free admission at the Newport Aquarium from Jan. 6 through March 1 as part of the venue’s Winter Family Days, according to WLWT.
One child between the ages of 2 and 12 can get in free with the purchase of a full-priced adult ticket. General admission for an adult is $25.99, according to aquarium’s website.
The aquarium is open to the public every day of the year. It’s located at Newport on the Levee just two minutes from downtown Cincinnati. Visitors will encounter hundreds of aquatic species, thousands of animals and dozens of exhibits. The aquarium welcomes approximately 700,000 guests every year.