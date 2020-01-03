× Person shot after trying to rob driver at gas station on Indy’s West side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting on the city’s West side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 5500 block of West 34th street just before 9:30 Friday night. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the man approached a vehicle and was attempting to possibly rob the driver when he was shot.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

We will provide additional details as they become available.