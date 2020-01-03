× Police investigate Friday morning carjacking in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Police have one person in custody after a carjacking Friday morning.

The Carmel Police department said officers responded to the 300 block of Haydn Drive on a reported carjacking around 7:12 Friday morning. When they arrived, they learned that two men approached a man and demanded his vehicle and wallet.

While a handgun was displayed during the carjacking, nobody was injured. The two men took the vehicle and fled the area.

Shortly afterward, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the vehicle and stopped it. The two men ran away, but officer were able to capture one of the men.

Marcus Dontae Pryor, 19 of Indianapolis was arrested for preliminary charges of armed robbery, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, intimidation and theft. The second man remains at large. Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the location of the second suspect, is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or Crime Stoppers at 317-215-5900.