× Rain to snow by Saturday, as colder air returns!

Areas of rain will continue off and on through the day, as temperatures remain mild for early January! Although it will not rain all day…cloudy skies and patchy drizzle will pass through at times keeping it a bit unsettled.

Additional showers will build back in this evening, as another cold front approaches the state. Showers overnight will gradually changeover to pockets of light snow by sunrise, while colder air begins to work in. Considering lack of moisture and relatively warm road temperatures, roads will remain wet. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The best and really only accumulations may occur on grassy areas, under a more intense snow shower. Overall, a non-event for us but certainly colder.

Sunday will be dry but gusty, as some sunshine will be enjoyed! Afternoon highs will return to the middle 40’s, allowing the weekend to end on a dry and somewhat milder note…