Score tickets to the Pacers game and a really nice painting with Wine & Canvas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Pablo Picasso, most people are not. But simply learning to paint, or giving it an effort can be fun and challenging. Wine & Canvas is putting on a class in downtown Indy, but this class has a twist.

“After the class, you get to go to the Pacers game. You get a balcony seat, but people can upgrade their seats if they would like to,” said Troy Cooper, owner of Wine & Canvas.

The event is on February 8. For $60, you get the painting class plus a ticket to the Pacers game afterward. Most people go with someone or do it as a small group. Wine & Canvas has done this before.

“The people loved it. The last time we were there, we ended up with 120 people and it was a blast,” said Cooper.

Painting skills not required. They have several teachers. As a FOX59 reporter, I gave it a try as well. Victoria was my teacher.

“We start usually with the background and work our way to the foreground. People walk around and give you an idea of others peoples canvasses during the break and what they’re doing. And then they go back to their own and step back and say, ‘Wow, mine looks pretty good,’” said Victoria Elliott, artist at Wine & Canvas.

Classes take a couple hours. And it’s true that many men get dragged into class, but as the general manager of Wine & Canvas notes, things quickly change once they start to paint.

“And what I’ve noticed with this is, the guys usually end up more focused on the details at the end of class like we can’t get them to stop painting,” said Scott Rawlings, general manager at Wine & Canvas.

Wine & Canvas will also give everyone who attends the Pacers painting event, an additional $15 gift certificate which can be used for any future event at Wine & Canvas. It’s all about having fun at a reasonable price. The artists note that the painting is really not difficult.

“It’s more about following directions. If you’re following what the artist tells you to do step by step-by-step, you’re going to come out with a pretty nice painting,” said Elliott.

Wine & Canvas also offers snacks and food that you can pre-order before coming in.

“That way you can actually come in and have a great time and not have to worry about having to get food before or after you leave. We try to make it as easy as possible,” said Cooper.

To sign up for a class or the specific class with the Pacers game afterward go onto the Wine & Canvas website, and you can choose your location, either Indianapolis South or North, go to February 8 for a February calendar, click on it, and then it will open the registration page.