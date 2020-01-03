× Shooting on Indy’s Northeast side leaves one in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting on the city’s Northeast side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 8900 block of East 38th Street just after 6:30 Friday evening. When police arrived, they found one person suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

We will provide additional details as they become available.