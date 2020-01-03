‘This was done from anger’: Fortville sushi restaurant vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police are trying to figure out who was behind the recent vandalism of a sushi restaurant.

According to the owner of “Bonsai Fortville,” sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning someone threw multiple rocks through the restaurant’s windows.

“Obviously this was done from anger and hate,” Tim Breunig said.

Breunig says the damage to the restaurant will cost thousands. Early Thursday Breunig posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page that despite the damage, the restaurant would stay open while repairs are made.

“It’s not going to stop me from anything I’m doing, it’s probably going to drive me more to make sure I create a good product, keep my staff happy and serve my community even more than I was planning to before,” Breunig said.

Breunig also adds that he has been humbled by the outpouring of support from the community.

“I knew I made the right choice in moving to Fortville. There’s great people here,” he said.

Fortville police are reviewing surveillance footage from security cameras in the area with the hopes of catching the culprits.

Breunig says he will likely add additional security, including cameras to the restaurant.