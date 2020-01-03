Warmest open to a year since 2006; Jabs of cold bring some snow chances

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARM SPELL

Friday marked the 15th straight day above normal and with a high temperature near 50-degrees, January 2020 opens as the warmest on record since 2006.

We've packed in 10 days of 50-degree plus warmth since the first full day of winter (December 22nd) the most in 144 years! While the temperatures remained mild well after sunset, a passing cold front brought fog and falling temperatures.

WET

The rain fell heaviest over the past twenty-four hours over southern and southeastern Indiana with rainfall estimates and ground reports exceeding a half-inch. The soaking rain by-passed many areas north and west of Indianapolis as seen below in the radar estimated image below.

The second wave of rain moving up from southern Indiana will shift east tonight while a new band of showers approaches from Illinois. areas that were rain-free much of Friday will see some showers before midnight.

COLDER WITH SNOW

The colder air will filter in on strengthening northwest winds overnight allowing snow showers to develop pre-dawn. Saturday will be much colder, brisk and with on again-off again snow showers, a real look and feel of January. Occasional snow showers could temporarily whiten the ground and reduce visibility through mid afternoon. Temperatures Saturday are expected to remain in the middle 30s with a wind chill in the teens at times. The lack of cold and snow over the past two weeks may make this a bit of a jolt to the system.

ARCTIC OUTBREAKS ON HOLD

The polar branch of the jet stream has been absent for now over two weeks and tehre are no signs of its return through next week. That doesn't mean we will not have some cold and some snow. Two 'jabs' of cold increase the snow fall threat here, Saturday and again on Tuesday but they are just that, jabs. No large scale pattern changes are in the works through late next week.