× Indy police investigating deadly shooting on Indy’s east side, release photo of vehicle of interest

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s east side and asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle of interest.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Priscilla Avenue just before 12:15 Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say the house where the shooting happened was under construction at the time. Neighbors heard shots and saw the victim in the backyard.

Detectives have released a photograph of a white or silver 2015-2018 Chevy Malibu or Chevy Impala which has been identified as a vehicle of interest in regards to the deadly shooting. Police say the vehicle appears to have recent body work markings on the drivers side rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

No further suspect information was available as of the time of this report.