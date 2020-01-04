× Indy Police respond to deadly shooting on city’s East side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s East side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Priscilla Avenue just before 12:15 Saturday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say the house where the shooting happened was under construction at the time. Neighbors heard shots and saw the victim in the backyard.

No suspect information was available as of the time of this report. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

We will provide additional details as they become available.