Monroe County Sheriff’s Department looking for help investigating bank robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are looking for help identifying a bank robbery suspect.

The department said the robbery happened at the Union Savings Bank at 2237 South Curry Pike just after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The suspect entered the bank while two employees were closing and robbed them at gunpoint. The suspect ran away, but police believe he may have had a vehicle waiting nearby.

The suspect is approximately 6’2″ to 6’4″ tall and appeared to be in his 40’s. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Hahn at (812) 349-2822, email investigations@co.monroe.in.us.