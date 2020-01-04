× Windy but milder finish to the weekend

We’re tracking a milder, brighter but windy finish to the weekend. After a cool Saturday afternoon, with overcast skies and patchy light rain, sleet and snow, conditions will improve for the second half of the weekend. However, we still have to get through a chilly Saturday night with the chance for a few slick spots. The disturbance that brought us the bit of wintry weather we saw Saturday is moving off to the east. The lack of moisture available kept more widespread wet weather at bay. High pressure builds in overnight, helps clear the skies out and allows temperatures to drop into the mid and upper 20s by early Sunday morning. The little bit of moisture we had fall, combined with temperatures dropping below freezing, means we could see slick spots overnight. Use extra caution if you’ll be out on the roads Saturday night through Sunday morning.

A decrease in clouds and winds shifting out of the south will help temperatures rise into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon. However, those winds will be quite gusty at times with peak gusts over 30 mph possible.

Looking ahead, another surge of warm air arrives late week, bringing us more spring-like temperatures but also rainy conditions too.

