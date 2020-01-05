× 1 in critical condition following shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 800 block of North Grant Avenue in response to a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person in critical condition suffering from a gunshot wound.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story.