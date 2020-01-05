At least 1 injured, NB lanes blocked after crash on I-65 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — At least one person is injured and lanes are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on I-65 in Boone County, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office estimates that the northbound lanes of I-65 at mile marker 129 will be closed until roughly 1:15 p.m. INDOT says the left lane of southbound I-65 near I-865 is also closed due to the crash. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.

How many people are hurt and the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

The number of vehicles involved and circumstances surrounding the crash are also unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.