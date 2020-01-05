IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers react to military strike against Iran

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana's congressional delegation is reacting to the military strike ordered by President Trump that killed an Iranian general on Thursday.
While our state's Republican lawmakers largely backed the President's actions, one Indianapolis-based Democrat says he has some serious concerns about the move.
“I’m extremely concerned by this provocative action to target a senior Iranian military commander, which is another disastrous example of this administration’s reckless foreign policy. What’s more, the President made this incredibly consequential decision without the input of Congress. The circumstances surrounding the killing of Qasem Soleimani could inadvertently create devastating consequences," said Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN). “Killing Soleimani in a drone strike raises huge questions about the legality of targeting a commander of a country we are not at war with, in another country we have withdrawn from militarily."
Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) had a much different reaction to the news:
“President Trump made the courageous decision to kill Qassim Suleimani, who was the leader of Iran’s violence against the United States that was directly responsible for killing American soldiers through IEDs for over a decade and was planning future attacks against American citizens throughout the Middle East," said Braun. "Iran has been one of America’s greatest enemies and I’m proud that President Trump is protecting our country and our allies.”
Indiana's other Republican senator also applauded the move, while seemingly calling for a larger role for Congress in the process at the same time.
"Soleimani was a terrorist mastermind who was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans. Under his command, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps brought death and destruction across the Middle East — and beyond. Last night, justice was delivered," said Sen. Todd Young (R-IN), who added, "As the Administration considers next steps from here, Congress must be involved in that debate.”