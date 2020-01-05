IN Focus: Panelists preview upcoming legislative session, discuss this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How will Indiana lawmakers deal with the mounting pressure over the issue of teacher pay? And what impact will the issue have on this year's elections?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Abdul-Hakim Shabazz, Mike Murphy and Mary Ann Sullivan discuss this week's top stories, including the upcoming legislative session, the race for President, and the political reaction to the President's military strike that led to the death of an Iranian general.

Join us again next week -- starting next Sunday morning our program returns to its normal 8:30 time slot on CBS4 and airs again at 9:30 on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, or Stitcher.