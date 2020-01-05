× Winter remains on hold; Tracking several rainy days ahead

We had a beautiful finish to the weekend with high temperatures rising into the upper 40s. Indianapolis peaked at 48° Sunday afternoon. That’s a good 13° above average for this time of year. The rest of this evening will be pleasant. Although it will be breezy and dry, it will still be cool. While temperatures may be running above average, the Feels Like temperatures will be running about 10 degrees cooler than the actual temperature. By the time we head towards the late evening hours, the wind chill will fall into the mid 20s. It’s certainly still coat weather outside.

We’ve been seeing quite a few windy days around central Indiana and Sunday was no exception. Peak gusts made it up to 43 mph in Indianapolis, with many other spots around our area peaking above 35 mph. We stay breezy through the evening before winds ease Monday morning.

So when does winter return? Not anytime soon. We do have a few shots of “colder” air coming but that’s relative to the mild temperatures we’ve been experiencing. Indianapolis is now up to it’s 17th straight day above average and we’ll be adding a lot more of those days on as we head into this new week. Some very wet days are ahead in the forecast too. We’ll have more on that posted here later this evening.