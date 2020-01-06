× DNR investigating deadly off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said a man was killed in an accident Sunday.

According to DNR, conservation officers are investigating the death of the off-road vehicle (ORV) operator involved.

DNR said officers were dispatched at 8:35 p.m. on Sunday to the 7000 block of S. River Bottom Rd. in Hanover, Indiana.

The driver of the ORV was identified as Cory Garver, 35, of Madison, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner.

According to the initial investigation by DNR, Garver was driving the ORV north on River Bottom Rd. when he came to a curve.

Tire marks showed the ORV was braking before the curve and continued off the road and turned sideways, and then flipped and struck a tree.

Garver was wearing a seat belt, but not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to DNR.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Jefferson County EMS assisted on scene.

DNR said the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy later this week.