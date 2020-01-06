× Dry stretch holding with sun; flooding concerns by the weekend!

Skies are mainly clear, winds not as gusty and roads remain dry to begin our Monday. Expect a nice, bright start to the day but still chilly enough to have the heavier gear. High pressure (stable air) builds in through the day and lighter southwest winds should help to move the thermometer back into the lower 40’s, marking our 18th day, in a row, above average.

Tonight, scattered clouds and dry weather holds, as we settle back down into the upper 20’s by sunrise tomorrow. Tuesday looks a bit cloudier, as a front will pass through the state. This front should come through dry, while winds turn gustier at 12-20 mph.

Heavy rain concerns begin to rise by Friday and into Saturday! Rain will begin to fall, as early as, Thursday night and last through Saturday before ending as wet snow. Future rainfall amounts are impressive with two strong lows moving across the region. Although lulls between the two systems will help, rainfall amounts could range between 3-5″ in some spots. Eventually, colder air will wrap into this system bringing a wet snow by Saturday night. More to come on this in the days ahead!