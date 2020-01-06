× Indiana State Police confirm 1 dead in Columbia City crash

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that killed a rural Columbia City man Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened on Old Trail Rd. just east of CR. 300 E., which is just northeast of Columbia City in Whitley County.

ISP responded around 7:15 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crash on Old Trail Rd about a 1/4 mile east of CR. 300 E.

Police found two people seriously injured while trapped in an overturned a Ford Crown Victoria passenger car on the edge of the road.

ISP said officers could not provide immediate medical assistance, and fire rescue units arrived shortly after and were able to extricate the adult male driver.

The driver, Donnie Jackson, 30, of rural Columbia City, was flown by helicopter to Parkview Hospital Fort Wayne in serious condition.

Police said the passenger, Dakota Lee Messmann, 23, also of rural Columbia City, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner.

According to police, their investigation showed Jackson was driving eastbound on Old Trail Road from CR. 300 E. when he passed another eastbound vehicle at a high rate of speed while in a no passing zone.

Jackson’s vehicle left the road for an unknown reason, then over corrected as he came back onto the roadway, before losing control and crashing into a tree.

ISP said both men were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.