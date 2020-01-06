Kids First on FOX: Mentoring Youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- January is National Mentoring Month. It's a good opportunity for adults to start a new tradition of mentoring youth. On this month's Kids First on FOX, LifeSmart Youth CEO Tonja Eagan and youth mentor Brittany Kiefer share how you can help young people succeed through the power of mentoring. As Eagan explains, mentoring can help bridge the socioeconomic gap for underserved youth. But it's not just beneficial for the children. Kiefer says mentors are able to grow and learn alongside their mentees.

You can learn more about the importance of mentorship and ways to get involved by watching the interview.